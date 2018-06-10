news

Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye is to chair the Ghana Football Association ethics committee to investigate dozens of football officials captured in the investigative piece "Number 12" for "various acts of misconduct."

COP Boakye, who is also a lawyer, heads a similar position in the Ghana Police Service known as Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS).

The FA officials, who are to appear before the ethics committee, have also been asked to step down and stay away from football related activities.

A statement by the General Secretary of the FA said: "All Officials of the GFA, shown to have allegedly committed various acts of misconduct, in the Tiger Eye PI documentary titled Number 12 shall step aside from their positions and steer away from all football related activities with immediate effect.

"The conduct of the said Officials has been referred to the GFA Ethics Committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process.

"The GFA shall not interfere in the works of the Ethics Committee and shall embrace any decision that the Ethics Committee may come out with."