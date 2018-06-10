Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate officials


Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video

COP Boakye, who is also a lawyer, heads a similar position in the Ghana Police Service known as Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS).

  • Published:
play COP Kofi Boakye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye is to chair the Ghana Football Association ethics committee to investigate dozens of football officials captured in the investigative piece "Number 12" for "various acts of misconduct."

READ MORE: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside

COP Boakye, who is also a lawyer, heads a similar position in the Ghana Police Service known as Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS).

The FA officials, who are to appear before the ethics committee, have also been asked to step down and stay away from football related activities.

A statement by the General Secretary of the FA said: "All Officials of the GFA, shown to have allegedly committed various acts of misconduct, in the Tiger Eye PI documentary titled Number 12 shall step aside from their positions and steer away from all football related activities with immediate effect.

"The conduct of the said Officials has been referred to the GFA Ethics Committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process.

READ MORE:  Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns

"The GFA shall not interfere in the works of the Ethics Committee and shall embrace any decision that the Ethics Committee may come out with."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12: Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football: Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Number 12: My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi
In Accra: 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown In Accra 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown
Murder Trial: Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bail Murder Trial Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bail

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Anas Expose 12 My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu
Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia
Local News: Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister Local News Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister



Top Articles

1 Sex Workers Prostitution, a yielding business behind Ashaiman Police stationbullet
2 Cocaine Business Go and sell cocaine if economy is hard - Minister...bullet
3 In Accra 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestownbullet
4 Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyibullet
5 Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFAbullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
8 Murder Trial Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bailbullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan...bullet

Related Articles

Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi
#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart
#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
#Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative film
Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP
Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong
Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers...bullet

Local

Dr Felix Anyaa
Agitations Korle-Bu staff protest firing of CEO by Akufo-Addo
Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
Dr Felix Anyah CEO of Korle-bu Teaching Hospital
CEO’s Dismissal K’Bu staff protest CEO’s dismissal
Captain Smart
#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart