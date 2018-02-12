Home > Sports > Football >

I was so surprised to hear I was dead- Tony Yeboah


Ex-Black Stars Marksman I was so surprised to hear I was dead- Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah says the news of his death came as a surprise because he wasn’t even sick.

  Published:
play Tony Yeboah in Leeds United jersey
Former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah has indicated that he was stunned to hear news of his death last year.

Yeboah, who is now a businessman was reportedly dead by a section of the media in November, 2017, but in the end it was a wrong reportage.

And the former Leeds United striker who lived to hear people talk about his death says he was astonished to hear that

 “I am not even sick so when I heard it, I was so surprised,” he told thesun.co.uk

“My aunt saw it on social media and told me about. I want to assure all those who have been worried by the news that it is not true. I am alive.”

The 56-year-old striker was the first African to win the top scorer in the German Bundesliga during his time with Frankfurt

