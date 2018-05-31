Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak

The Tema lads continued their impressive home run with a 1-0 win against the Phobains.
The player who made the difference was Richmond Lamptey whose goal came in the 20th minute.
The Phobians sensing defeat threw everything into the game, yet Inter Allies remained resolute in the defence to finish the game with a 1-0 victory.
The win means the ‘Eleven Is To One lads’ have churn out victories in all their home matches for the season thus far and have consequently lifted themselves to third place on the log sheet.
Meanwhile, Aduana Stars returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Bechem United at Dormaa on Thursday.