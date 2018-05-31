Home > Sports > Football >

Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak


Zylofon Cash Premier League Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak

The Tema lads continued their impressive home run with a 1-0 win against the Phobains.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Tema Youth coached by their former trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi on Thursday at the Tema Sports Stadium on match day 14 of the Ghana Premier League

The player who made the difference was Richmond Lamptey whose goal came in the 20th minute.

The Phobians sensing defeat threw everything into the game, yet Inter Allies remained resolute in the defence to finish the game with a 1-0 victory.

READ MORE: Watch Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan

The win means the ‘Eleven Is To One lads’ have churn out victories in all their home matches for the season thus far and have consequently lifted themselves to third place on the log sheet.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Bechem United at Dormaa on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Throwback Thursday: Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo Throwback Thursday Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal against Juventus Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal against Juventus
Football: Deschamps backs Zidane as future France coach Football Deschamps backs Zidane as future France coach
Throwback Adorable: Akwesi Frimpong shares adorable throwback photos with his wife Throwback Adorable Akwesi Frimpong shares adorable throwback photos with his wife
Photos: Asamoah Gyan inspired Liberty as they held Kotoko to a 1-1 draw Photos Asamoah Gyan inspired Liberty as they held Kotoko to a 1-1 draw
Football: Far from Russia, rival world cup kicks off in London Football Far from Russia, rival world cup kicks off in London

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
4 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
5 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first Black...bullet
9 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
10 Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt:...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

The present capacity of Stamford Bridge (41,631), seen in April 2014, is far below that of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (59,867), currently the largest club stadium in the British capital
Football Chelsea shelve new stadium plans
Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has been training with the Norwegian football club Stromsgodset at Marienlyst Stadium in Drammen, Norway.
Football Bolt continues to fuel his pro football dreams in Norway
Porto's Brazilian defender Felipe (L) and Spanish defender Ivan Marcano jump for the ball with Vitoria Guimaraes' Ivorian defender Ghislain Konan (R) during the Portuguese league football match between Vitoria SC and FC Porto at the Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, on May 12, 2018.
Football Roma sign Spanish defender Marcano from Porto
Zinedine Zidane is the only coach in history to win three Champions Leagues in a row
Football Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane quits at the top