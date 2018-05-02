Home > Sports > Football >

Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Palace medics for early injury return


Jeffrey Schlupp is happy to return from injury. Here's what he had to say about the medical team at Crystal Palace.

Ghanaian player Jeffrey Schlupp made a return from injury in Crystal Palace’s 5-0 win over Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The play who got injured in the FA Cup game against Brighton has missed most of his team’s games in the year 2018.

Manager Roy Hodson confirmed in mid-April that Schlupp had started training saying:

"Jeffrey Schlupp trained today, which is great news and is much earlier than we expected him to train after his nasty injury at Huddersfield. It's probably a bit close to think about including him in the game on Saturday, and even though not out of the question.

"In an ideal world I would like him to have at least another weeks training before we put him back in but at least he is back in training and we have a big squad at the moment."

Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday post

Schlupp who made a return to play seven minutes of regulation time is delighted and praised the medical team at Crystal Palace saying:

“I’m delighted to be out there playing again.

“When I first got injured there were fears that my season was done but all the staff and the medical team worked hard with me and I managed to come back earlier than expected.

“I’ve had a bit of time with them before when I injured my knee and I put all my trust in them.

“They know how my body works and they’ve managed to do a great job and get me back for the last few games – all credit to them.”

Crystal Palace are 11th on the Premier League log with 38 points from 36 games, six points above the relegation zone.

