John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho has explained that former President Mahama intervened to ensure Kwesi Nyantakyi and other top Ghana Football Association officials were not investigated under late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills administration.

Anyidoho who was the special aide and other big wigs of the NDC like Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Kojo Bonsu,etc wanted heads to roll in the GFA in 2009.

However, he says it failed because John Dramani Mahama, who was the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana was against the probe and he persuaded ex-President Mills to let it go.

''We thought that we had to look into GFA matters. This business where government is sponsoring football yet we can’t look into their affairs to me is quizzy,'' Anyindoho said on Ghanaweb's 21 Minutes interview.

''There was a typical issue that had to do with Kwesi Nyantakyi and the GFA. And some of us sports enthusiasts like Nii Lante, Kojo Bonsu, Kojo Twum Boafo at the time..

''We thought that Kwesi Nyantakyi was doing something wrong and having come into power we needed to go into the FA as a government but I think somehow Kwesi Nyantakyi found his way to the Vice President John Mahama and the Vice President had a chat with President Mills. So the president asked us his boys to slow down on Nyantakyi.''