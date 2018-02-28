Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea beat Sheffield Wednesday

news

Jordan Ayew strike helped Swansea City edge Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the English FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Ayew started from the bench, but he managed to find the back of the net some few minutes after his introduction with the opener in the 55 minute.

And in the 80 minute Nathan Dyer doubled Swansea City’s lead

With ten minutes to end the clash English international Nathan Dyer doubled Swansea City’s lead.

READ MORE: PHOTOS-Government just gave the Black Stars coach a luxurious 3-bedroom house

The goal was Ayew’s second goal in the ongoing FA Cup – his first goal was against Wolverhampton Wanderers which his side won 2-1.

The win would restore the confidence of the Swans especially after a 4-1 defeat over the weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion.