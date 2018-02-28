Home > Sports > Football >

Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea beat Sheffield Wednesday


The Ghanaian striker was on target  when Swansea City handed Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the English FA Cup on Tuesday.

Jordan Ayew strike helped Swansea City edge Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the English FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Ayew started from the bench, but he managed to find the back of the net some few minutes after his introduction with the opener in the 55 minute.

With ten minutes to end the clash English international Nathan Dyer doubled Swansea City’s lead.

The goal was Ayew’s second goal in the ongoing FA Cup – his first goal was against Wolverhampton Wanderers which his side won 2-1.

The win would restore the confidence of the Swans especially after a 4-1 defeat over the weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion.

