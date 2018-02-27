Government just gave the Black Stars coach a luxurious 3-bedroom apartment

news

The government of Ghana has fulfilled its promise to provide a permanent accommodation for the head coach of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

Kwesi Appiah is the first coach to enjoy the treat as the house was unveiled on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Isaac Asiamah led Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry for Works and Housing made it a priority to provide a permanent decent accommodation for the head coach of the Black Stars to reduce financial burden on government in hiring hotels for the head coach of the senior male national football team of Ghana.

This is going to be a big financial relief for government who has over the years been spending huge sums of money on temporary accommodation for Black Stars coaches, especially on expatriate ones.

It would be recalled that Avram Grant the last foreign coach of the Black Stars spent his entire two years with the team residing at the Alisa Hotel, despite rarely staying in the country and government spent $9,000 every month.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports the accommodation located at the Airport Residential Area of Accra was renovated at a cost of GHC 300,000.

James Kwesi Appiah who succeeded Avram Grant is the first coach to get the honour to occupy the accommodation provided by the state.

The former coach of Khartoum FC is going to be happy with this new accommodation for him after staying with a friend all this while.

Subsequent, Black Stars coaches after Appiah will automatically occupy the 3-bed room.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has put in place a plan to renovate the Kaneshie Sports Complex to serve as the residence of the Black Stars during camping.