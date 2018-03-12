Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this season

news

Andre Ayew’s 11th minute red card is the fastest received by a player in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The 26-year-old striker was given the matching off orders by referee Michael Oliver for his dangerous tackle on Huddersfield’ United's Jonathan Hogg and almost hurt his knee in the process.

Ayew will miss Swansea City’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham in the quarter finals, as well as their trips to Manchester United and bottom club West Brom in the Premier League.

He has the most inform player for the Swans, having won the club’s Player of the month for two consecutive term, so his absence will be a big headache for the team in their relegation battle.