Joseph Paintsil moves to KRC Genk

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Painstil has completed a move to Belgian side KRC Genk from Ferencvárosi.

The former Tema Youth star joined the Hungarian giants last summer and put out an impressive output in his debut season.

Paintsil scored 10 goals and providing 7 assists across all competitions.

The 20 year old has put pen to paper for a 4 year deal with a one year optional extension

Painstil completed his medical with in B side last week and will join up with the squad later next month.

Genk announced the deal on their official twitter handle on Monday.