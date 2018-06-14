Pulse.com.gh logo
Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé


#Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé

The inter Allies coach says there is no word to describe the level of corruption in Ghana football after watching the Anas exposé.

play Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé
Kenichi Yatsuhashi has expressed how he was shocked to see corruption at its highest level in the Ghana football after he had the chance to watch the Anas exposé.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest undercover investigation has exposed several rots in Ghana football in an exposé that caught about 77 match officials and some GFA top official on camera receiving bribes.

READ MORE: Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana football

The government of Ghana following the exposé is taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The GFA has been restrained from organizing football activities after court granted government an injunction, following the Anas exposé that has uncovered corruption in Ghana football with officials of the GFA and referees at the heart of the scandal.

It has been reported that government is taking steps to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with Ghana Football Federation (GFF).

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has also relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday for misconducting himself in the Anas exposé.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.

 

