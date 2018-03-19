Kotoko have what it takes to win the GPL -WAFA Coach

news

Coach Klaus Rasmussen believes Kumasi Asante Kotoko is one of the favourites to annex this season’s Ghana Premier League, after they held his side WAFA to a 1-1 draw.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) were held to a one all draw by the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday in the opening day of the league, after Yakubu Mohammed cancelled out Aminu Mohammed’s goal for WAFA.

READ MORE: Results and all scorers on match day 1 of the GPL

Klaus Rasmussen, who was in the WAFA has commended Asante Kotoko for the performance they put up.

"I'm satisfied we got a point but I'm a little bit disappointed we didn't take all the points," Rasmussen stated.

"But they gave a strong performance and I believe they are one of the favourites to win the league, so I will say I'm happy about the whole outcome but then again I will say we should have had all the three points."

WAFA lost about 10 first team players in the offseason with notable names including Gideon Waja, Caleb Amankwah, Komlan Agbegniadan, Emmanuel Boateng and Majeed Ashimeru. So asked if their absence affected his side, Rasmussen responded "You can't compare the two sides. I will not make that comparison but I will say is that we'll do our best and I'm happy with the way we played."

Asante Kotoko for the previous two seasons had suffered a 0-2 loss at WAFA, so one all draw is a massive improvement.