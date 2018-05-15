Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical

news

Kwadwo Asamoah is on the verge of signing a three-year contract with Inter Milan after completing his medical.

According to Sky Sports he undertook his medical on Tuesday at the San Siro and he is expected to sign a three-year deal with Inter Milan to end six seasons stint with Juventus.

This will end months of speculations regarding Kwadwo Asamoah’s move away from Turin, after he had been linked with several like Roma, Inter, Galatasaray, etc.

The Ghanaian will be their second capture for Inter Milan after they secured De Vrij on a free move to augment their squad.

At Juventus he has twice been Champions League finalist, six times a Serie A winner, won four Italian Cup trophies and three Italian Super Cup crowns.