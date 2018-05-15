Home > Sports > Football >

Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical


Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical

The Ghanaian has completed his medical at Inter Milan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwadwo Asamoah is on the verge of signing a three-year contract with Inter Milan after completing his medical.

According to Sky Sports he undertook his medical on Tuesday at the San Siro and he is expected to sign a three-year deal with Inter Milan to end six seasons stint with Juventus.

READ MORE: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves

This will end months of speculations regarding Kwadwo Asamoah’s move away from Turin, after he had been linked with several like Roma, Inter, Galatasaray, etc.

The Ghanaian will be their second capture for Inter Milan after they secured De Vrij on a free move to augment their squad.

At Juventus he has twice been Champions League finalist, six times a Serie A winner, won four Italian Cup trophies and three Italian Super Cup crowns.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double
Black Stars: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return Black Stars Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return
Russia 2018: Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad
Russia 2018: Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC
Football: Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters Football Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters
Albert Commey: Aduana Stars explains the reason behind Confed Cup early kick off Albert Commey Aduana Stars explains the reason behind Confed Cup early kick off

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
7 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones
Football FA Cup can be stepping stone to title, says United's Jones
Turkey fans at Euro 2016 in France
Football Turkey's turn to host Euros, says football chief
Roberto Mancini has enjoyed club success at Manchester City, Inter Milan and Galatasaray
Football New Italy coach Mancini vows to restore Azzurri pride
Andres Iniesta hesitating between China and Japan for the next chapter in his storied career after the end of his 22-year love affair with Barcelona
Football Post Barca, Iniesta to decide between China or Japan