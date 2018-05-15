Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double

Home > Sports > Football >

Kwadwo Asamoah won the Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia this season. However, the player rues his chances on winning the Champions League as he eyes a return to national team football.

  Published:
Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed he will make a return to the senior national team of Ghana following a series of troubling injuries. The Ghanaian is however disappointed not to have made it in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Juventus player who has struggled with a host of injuries in the last few years of his career gained full fitness to help his Juventus team win a seventh consecutive Italian Serie A trophy.

As part of representing his national team, Asamoah has already spoken to the head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah in relation to his return.

“I have been communicating with Coach Kwesi Appiah of late and have informed him of my return soon because I wasn’t fit for some time but thank God this season has been injury free season for me and very soon will be donning the national colours soon,” Kwadwo Asamoah told Peace FM.

READ MORE: Jonathan Mensah is the third-­ highest-­ paid defender in MLS

Asamoah who missed out on the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League season via a last-minute penalty goal in the game against Real Madrid also talked about the disappointment despite winning a double this season.

“It was a big disappointment on our part for not qualifying to the Champions League final and wouldn’t blame the referee for that penalty call because he is human and can commit an error. We have put it behind us and learn lessons out of it,” the former Asokwa Deportivo and Liberty Professionals player said.

“It’s not easy to be playing at the highest level of your carrier for far too long and I give God the praise for the glory and successes,” Kwadwo Asamoah said.

The Ghanaian player has been linked with a host of clubs as rumours indicate he is set to leave Italian Serie A club Juventus.

