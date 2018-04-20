Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah visits Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey


Photos Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey in England

Kwesi Appiah passed by to see how Atsu and Amartey were doing during his visit to England.

Christian Atsu and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Christian Atsu and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah
Kwesi Appiah, coach of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars travelled to England to see his family.

In a bid to bond with some of his players at the national team level, Appiah took the opportunity to visit Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey who play in England.

Atsu plays for Newcastle United who are 10th on the Premier League table. Amartey’s Leicester City are 8th on the log. The Ghanaian player recently started training as he aims at full fitness after recovering from an injury.

Check out photos of Kwesi Appiah and his Black Stars players.

Christian Atsu and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah play

Christian Atsu and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

play

The Black Stars will play two friendly games in June. Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi confirmed the senior national team of Ghana will play Iceland and Japan with the Black Stars missing out on the FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

