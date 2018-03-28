Lloyd Sam joins AFC Wimbledon to complete unfinished business

Home > Sports > Football >

Llyod Sam has joined English League One club AFC Wimbledon. The Ghanaian has already played his first game for the club.

Ghanaian player Lloyd Sam has joined AFC Wimbledon in the English Ligue One.

The player who has previously featured for Charlton Athletic, Leads United, Major League Soccer clubs New York Red Bulls and DC United has already hit the ground running playing the full duration of Wimbledon’s game against Bristol Rovers.

Having played with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager, Lloyd is ready to make an impact at the club.

In an interview with AFC Wimbledon’s premium iFollow Dons subscription channel, the former New York Red Bulls player said:

“When I was a teenager I was signed with Wimbledon for a year.

“I was really on the books with the original Wimbledon! It's funny, because my Mum is always telling me, 'have you told anyone you were with Wimbledon?' I guess this is me telling you guys now! It was a long time ago, but it's nice to come back.”

READ MORE: Kevin-­ Prince Boateng’s suit game is on point in case you need fashion goals

On his transfer move to the English club, Lloyd Sam said he looked at other options but was glad to have chosen Wimbledon at the end.

"I was in America and I came back. I was having talks with a couple of teams out there and I was looking at some options in London too. It was put forward to me to come in and for AFC Wimbledon to have a look at me. I did and I'm glad to have signed a short-term deal,” he continued.

"First and foremost, the manager wants me to get as fit as I possibly can in this short time. He hasn't really talked about a role for me, but I think I've just got to do what I actually do - which is to provide attacking creativity and get some chances and goals for the team.

"A few of the fans have reached out to me on social media and they've made me feel welcome. I haven't been to the stadium properly yet, so I'm looking forward to that."

