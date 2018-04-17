news

In March 2011, Eric Abidal went through the unthinkable.

From an initial surgery to a later liver transplant due to complications in the first, the Frenchman had one of the most difficult life struggles.

Abidal’s former teammate at Barcelona, Dani Alves offered to give a part of his liver for the surgery, a spot that was finally filled by Abidal’s cousin Gerard who was the eventual donor.

Despite the goodwill and intentions of Dani Alves, not all of his teammates at the Spanish club were supportive according to the Frenchman.

The Champions League winner notes Lionel Messi’s comment during his battle with cancer in an emotional revelation.

For a player who was mostly away from his teammates during his battle with cancer, he wanted to send motivational videos to his teammates ahead of games but that action was not welcomed at the Barcelona camp as it hurt them.

"It is a pain I will remember for life. It was unbearable, like an open knife," Abidal told Canal+ in an interview without holding back.

"When the doctor told me I would need an operation, I was happy. It is a suffering that I wouldn't wish on anyone.

"I was very thin and before a game, I made a video to send to the players to cheer them up and send support.

"Do you know what Messi told me? Don't send us things like that anymore because it hurts us.

"I didn't see it like that, I was trying to encourage them but they told me they saw me like a corpse and it left them upset.

"When Thierry [Henry] came to see me in hospital, I cried like a child. I didn't want him to see me like that but I did like that he came to see me."