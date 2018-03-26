Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football life in Indonesia

news

Ghana’s Michael Essien has seen a lot when it comes to playing football across the globe.

The player who started his playing career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana has played for clubs like Lyon in France, Chelsea in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Panathinaikos in Greece.

Essien’s latest adventure of playing football came at Persib Bandung, an Indonesian club he recently cut ties with as he looks to move on to other football duties.

READ MORE: Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter Allies

Chelsea’s former player of nine years has disclosed that despite enjoying his first season at Persib Bandung, it was a tough place to play.

“I kind of enjoyed my first season there. It’s not an easy place,” Essien told the Premier League Today programme

“Everything is so different, nothing compared to Europe at all, and we travel so far for games so it’s not easy but they are very fanatical about football.

“Almost every game the stadium is almost full, they make so much noise so I kind of enjoyed my first year there.”

Michael Essien has been linked with a move to the Major League Soccer in the United States of America following him leaving Indonesia.