Asamoah Gyan has hit back at Prince Tagoe for questioning why James Kwesi Appiah appointed him as the skipper of the Black Stars ahead of Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

Prince Tagoe who played alongside Gyan during the 2010 FIFA World Cup believes coach Appiah has done a disservice to Ghana for his decision to jump two senior players to choose Asamoah Gyan as the skipper of the Black Stars.

He added that decision has been haunting the Black Stars, because it was full of injustice.

“I feel things should have been done accordingly,” Tagoe told SV TV.

“If we should be honest to ourselves as Ghanaians, we would realise there was a mistake somewhere because if Stephen [Appiah] was not around and [Michael] Essien had not retired, who should have been captain?

“Even if Essien had retired, [Sulley] Muntari was also a senior player and could have become captain of the team.”

However, Gyan who is not pleased with the comment by Prince Tagoe has fired back that Tagoe s talking about him because he wants to be in the news

“What I can say is that everybody has his or her opinion. Even when a president is elected, someone will still argue that he doesn’t deserve to be the President,” Gyan told Hot FM.

“Others will also oppose to that comment and say he deserved it. Prince Tagoe is also saying his mind but I was expecting him to say it when he was in camp with us. We played together so he had the best of opportunities to express his grievances.”

“When people want to become famous, they often try to use my name. The captain was given to me six years ago so why now? These people are only tarnishing my image because they know they can get the fame they are craving for after this.

“I worked really hard to earn the fame that I’m enjoying. Prince Tagoe and Nana Aba Anamoah are only using my name for fame,” he added.

Gyan attacked Nana Aba Anamoah due to the fact that the TV host has always held the opinion that Andre Ayew will be better captain of the Black Stars than Gyan.

There is even the notion that the Black Stars is divided into Gyan and Andre Ayew factions and it is believed it has accounted for the team's inability to excel lately

Asamoah Gyan was named the skipper of the Black Stars in 2012, succeeding unfit John Mensah.

The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Turkish Super Ligue side Kayserispor.