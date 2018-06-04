Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup


The head coach of the Super Eagles have left out Ola Aina and Mikel Ague from the final 23-man squad for the Mundial.

Nigeria have released their final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia this month.

Rohr has dropped Ola Aina and Mikel Agu, from the players that travelled to London to play the Three Lions yesterday.

“It’s Ola Aina and Mikel Agu. They will be on standby. We go with 23 players to Austria; if there is another problem or injury like happened four years ago when Elderson was injured, they will be on standby for that,” Rohr told KweséESPN on Sunda

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).

