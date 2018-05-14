Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup


Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles coach Genor Rohr has announced 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria have named a 30-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia this summer.

The West Africans have been drawn in group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

READ MORE: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu's signature

The squad will be trimmed down to 23 as the final squad for the Mundial.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders : Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC,); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC); Leon Balogun (Mainz); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege); Joel Obi (Torino FC), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City); Moses Simon (KAA Gent); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars); Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (Crotone).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah Ghanaian Players Abroad Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah
Black Stars: Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga
Football: World Cup workers imprison woman in own house Football World Cup workers imprison woman in own house
Football: Neuer conundrum for Loew ahead of Germany squad announcement Football Neuer conundrum for Loew ahead of Germany squad announcement
Ghanaian Players Abroad: How Jordan Ayew fared for Swansea City in the Premier League Ghanaian Players Abroad How Jordan Ayew fared for Swansea City in the Premier League
Football: Kane challenges Salah to prove he's no one-season wonder Football Kane challenges Salah to prove he's no one-season wonder

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
7 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet
8 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Mark Hughes wants to stay at Southampton after keeping them in the Premier League
Football Hughes wants to stay at Southampton
Video Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart
First one in: Scott Arfield became Steven Gerrard's first signing as Rangers manager on Monday
Football Arfield joins Rangers as Gerrard's first signing
South Korea's Ki Sung-Yueng is leaving relegated Swansea
Football South Korea's Ki leaves relegated Swansea