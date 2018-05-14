Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup

news

Nigeria have named a 30-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia this summer.

The West Africans have been drawn in group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

The squad will be trimmed down to 23 as the final squad for the Mundial.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders : Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC,); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC); Leon Balogun (Mainz); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege); Joel Obi (Torino FC), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City); Moses Simon (KAA Gent); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars); Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (Crotone).