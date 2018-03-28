Home > Sports > Football >

Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach a Ghana national team


A former player of the Black Stars wants to share his knowledge with the young players in the various national teams as head coach.

  • Published:
Nii Odartey Lamptey, a former player of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars has disclosed his desire to coach young Ghanaian footballers.

The former midfielder who has an academy football team, Glow Lamp Academy, was specific in his desire to handle a national team with the U-17 and U-20 on his mind.

Lamptey, who has previously played for clubs in Europe and South Africa loves to pass on his football knowledge to the young and aspiring footballer.

In an interview with Kwese Sports, the former Aston Villa player said he is ever willing to serve the country on coaching basis when called upon.

“I am interested in handling the U-17 team and U-20 teams. Anytime I am called, I should be able to do a very good job. I have to admit that the female teams will be a challenge. The Black Stars job is one I am not ready for at the moment,” Nii Odartey Lamptey said.

“I love coaching these young ones and to be sincere, they look up to us. Look at what happens in Europe. I see that most of the people I played with are doing new things now.

“We communicate with each other often to see what we are all up to. I see that one of my former colleagues at Aston Villa, Andy Townsend, is on television and we chat often.

“When Aston Villa wanted to sign Jordan Ayew in 2015, he got in touch with me for information. He was surprised to see that I was not in a major coaching job while other former team-mates were in the dugout. But this is Africa for you.”

Former national team players who are currently handling coaching jobs in Ghana includes head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah who was the captain of the side during his playing days.

