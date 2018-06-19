Pulse.com.gh logo
Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBC


Number 12 Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBC

Nyantakyi was captured on camera compromising his position as FA boss by advising supposed investors on how to shortchange Premier League clubs when signing up for a deal.

  • Published:
Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi
Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is planning of suing investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC.

The embattled Football administrator also plans to petition the British Parliament over BBC’s sponsorship of the number 12 documentary, his spokesperson Dr. Martin Luther Obeng has revealed.

According to him, Nyantakyi is bent on redeeming his image and will fight Anas and the BBC in court to prove that he was manipulated.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage

Dr. Obeng told Accra-based Joy FM that Nyantakyi’s apology to the people of Ghana and the President is not an admission of guilt but for some of the words he uttered in the said exposé.

The former CAF 1st Vice President was implicated in an investigative piece by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’.

He has since resigned from his posts as GFA president, CAF 1st Vice President, WAFU Zone B President and FIFA Council Member, whiles he’s also currently serving a 90-day provisional ban from the world’s football governing body.

However, on Monday Nyantakyi released a statement telling his “side of the story” and alleging that most of the facts in the exposé were misrepresented by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

He further alleged that Anas demanded that he paid $150,000 for the the exposé to be dropped.

Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

“Let me also confirm that there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand.

“My humble request to the Ghanaian public now is this, having heard my side, whatever your view is, please tell Anas to let you have the benefit of the full video devoid of his prior commentary and advice. You are capable of understanding things yourself.

“Unfortunately, I do not have a video to show you because I dealt with people I trusted to be businessmen because they were introduced to me by a person I knew well. I have learnt the bitter way that the fact you trust someone does not mean you must trust who they trust,” Nyantakyi said.

Meanwhile, Anas and his team have also dared the former GFA to prove his claims, describing the allegations are lacking merit.

