Thomas Partey saves Ghana's blushes against Iceland in two all draw


International Friendly Thomas Partey saves Ghana's blushes in two all draw against Iceland

Ghana came from two goals down to draw against Iceland

  Published:
play Thomas Partey’s saves Ghana blushes against Iceland in two all draw
The Black Stars managed to hold Iceland to all two all draw on Thursday in an international friendly at the Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavik.

The smallest country to ever qualify for the FIFA World scored two first half goals through Kari Arnason and Alfred Finnbogason in the 6 and 40 minute.

However, Ghana sensing danger rallied back after the break by reducing the deficit through Kasim Nuhu in the 66 minute to give the four times champions of Africa some hope of staging a comeback. He slotted in the ball from a corner kick.

Before, Black Stars stand in skipper Thomas Partey registered the equaliser in the late minute of the 87 minute of the game to save the Black Stars from defeat.

This was Thomas Partey’s second consecutive goal for the Black Stars, having scored opener in their 2-1 win over Japan last week in another friendly.

Meanwhile, there is trouble at home for the Black Stars, because the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been suspended over after an expose’ by the renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to uncover rots in Ghana football caught several football officials, including the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and match officials for receiving monies suspected to bribes.

