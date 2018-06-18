Pulse.com.gh logo
Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick Stonebwoy as favourite


Thomas Partey says Stonebwoy will and forever be his favorite

play
Atletico Madrid and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has stated dance hall artiste Stonebwoy is his favorite Ghanaian artiste.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, Thomas Partey did make a quick comparison with Ghana’s two biggest dancehall artiste in Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

Partey did state that he is in love with good music which both of them produce. He also stated that these two artistes are doing well for the Ghana Music Industry.

“Well, I love good music and both are of them are doing great for the Ghana Music industry”

However, he did pick his Stonebwoy as his favorite artiste and he was emphatic that the BET Award winner will forever be his favorite artiste.

“I like Ghanaian artistes but my favorite is and will always be Stonebwoy.”

Thomas Partey won the SWAG Footballer of the Year award earlier this year and ended his season at Atletico Madrid with the UEFA Europa League

