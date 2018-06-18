Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy and GFA dissolution


Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy and GFA dissolution

Thomas Partey has had a great season and is easing into comfortable zones with the Black Stars of Ghana. Here's what he had to say in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports' Kwaku Anno-Kumi.

  • Published:
Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy and GFA dissolution play

Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy and GFA dissolution
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thomas Partey is the man of the moment in the Ghana national team. The Atletico Madrid star enjoyed a great season with his club where his side won the UEFA Europa League.

He also managed to score in two consecutive games for the Black Stars in friendly games against Japan and Iceland.

Pulse Sports caught up with Thomas Partey as he looked back at the season, Black Stars and other matters arising.

Pulse Sports: How do you review your season with Atletico Madrid?

Thomas Party: It was a wonderful season. We had some ups and downs but we are grateful for winning the UEFA Europa League at the end.

Black Stars player Thomas Teye Partey (middle) play

Black Stars player Thomas Teye Partey (middle)

Pulse Sports: Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he is staying at the club. How  does it feel having your key man with you for another season?

READ MORE: Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan

Thomas Partey: Well, he is our best player and we look forward to having another good season and in the UEFA Champions League. We hope to at least to qualify for the final of the competition this time around.

Pulse Sports: You are the SWAG Player of the Year. How much does that mean to you?

Thomas Partey: It means a lot to me because I am not used to winning personal things like that. I feel I did well and it is a privilege to win that award.

Pulse Sports: Which African team do you think will do well and will go far in the World Cup?

Thomas Partey: I pray they all do well in this tournament. They should keep working hard for that.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey play

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

 

Pulse Sports: Does the idea of the dissolution of the GFA affect the Black Star players.

Thomas Partey: That is on the part on the GFA. It’s not our problem. We have to keep playing as professionals. Although, that may affect our income, we can’t take it personally and we will work for ourselves.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup

Pulse Sports: Pick between these two, Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan

Thomas Partey: They are both good players with the Black Stars and we used to look up to those players when we were young. I hope they would continue to help us.

Partey has been one of Ghana's best players in the just ended season with Atletico Madrid play

Partey has been one of Ghana's best players in the just ended season with Atletico Madrid

 

Pulse Sports: Do you feel you can be the next captain of the Ghana Black Stars?

Thomas Partey: Well, it depends! I know there some players on the team ahead of me but when it gets to my turn there is no doubt having it. That is because I worked as a player and worked for the team. It is an honour serving this country.

Pulse Sports: Who will you pick between StoneBwoy and Shatta Wale?

Thomas Partey: Well, I love good music and both are of them are doing great for the Ghana Music industry. I like Ghanaian artiste but my favourite is and will always be Stonebwoy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick Stonebwoy as favourite Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick Stonebwoy as favourite
Football: England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign Football England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign
Football: Portugal 'stronger than Morocco', says Andre Silva Football Portugal 'stronger than Morocco', says Andre Silva
Football: Serbia's Kolarov given boxy Lada for World Cup goal Football Serbia's Kolarov given boxy Lada for World Cup goal
Number 12: Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi Nyantakyi Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA



Top Articles

1 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Three things we learned today at the World Cupbullet
8 Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cupbullet
9 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance...bullet
10 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

England captain Harry Kane (L), who is yet to score a goal in a tournament, has vowed an aggressive approach against opponents expected to defend in numbers
Football England seek World Cup exorcism as Belgium expects
Mohamed Salah needed the help of three teammates to put on a training top
Football Salah return stands in Russia's road to last 16
Colombia's star midfielder James Rodriguez is struggling with a calf strain ahead of their opening World Cup match against Japan in Saransk
Football Colombia fret over James as embattled Japan loom at World Cup
Robert Lewandowski is spearheading Poland's World Cup campaign
Football Lewandowski v Sane as Poland brace for Senegal test