Thomas Partey is the man of the moment in the Ghana national team. The Atletico Madrid star enjoyed a great season with his club where his side won the UEFA Europa League.

He also managed to score in two consecutive games for the Black Stars in friendly games against Japan and Iceland.

Pulse Sports caught up with Thomas Partey as he looked back at the season, Black Stars and other matters arising.

Pulse Sports: How do you review your season with Atletico Madrid?

Thomas Party: It was a wonderful season. We had some ups and downs but we are grateful for winning the UEFA Europa League at the end.

Pulse Sports: Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he is staying at the club. How does it feel having your key man with you for another season?

Thomas Partey: Well, he is our best player and we look forward to having another good season and in the UEFA Champions League. We hope to at least to qualify for the final of the competition this time around.

Pulse Sports: You are the SWAG Player of the Year. How much does that mean to you?

Thomas Partey: It means a lot to me because I am not used to winning personal things like that. I feel I did well and it is a privilege to win that award.

Pulse Sports: Which African team do you think will do well and will go far in the World Cup?

Thomas Partey: I pray they all do well in this tournament. They should keep working hard for that.

Pulse Sports: Does the idea of the dissolution of the GFA affect the Black Star players.

Thomas Partey: That is on the part on the GFA. It’s not our problem. We have to keep playing as professionals. Although, that may affect our income, we can’t take it personally and we will work for ourselves.

Pulse Sports: Pick between these two, Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan

Thomas Partey: They are both good players with the Black Stars and we used to look up to those players when we were young. I hope they would continue to help us.

Pulse Sports: Do you feel you can be the next captain of the Ghana Black Stars?

Thomas Partey: Well, it depends! I know there some players on the team ahead of me but when it gets to my turn there is no doubt having it. That is because I worked as a player and worked for the team. It is an honour serving this country.

Pulse Sports: Who will you pick between StoneBwoy and Shatta Wale?

Thomas Partey: Well, I love good music and both are of them are doing great for the Ghana Music industry. I like Ghanaian artiste but my favourite is and will always be Stonebwoy.