Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup


Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup

Thomas Partey revealed how he gets inspired and it's not what you'd expect.

  • Published:
Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup play

Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thomas Partey is the first Ghanaian to have won the UEFA Europa League when his Atletico Madrid side lifted the trophy against Marseille in Lyon.

Despite players having different aspects of motivating themselves when it comes the passion to perform better, Partey looks to a somehow weird aspect of inspiration.

Chris Brown, Face The Wall, School Uniform are some nicknames to what the Black Stars midfielder gets his inspirations.

The Ghanaian footballer revealed in an interview following his win in the UEFA Europa League that he gets inspired by eating a kokonte and groundnut soup.

“I get more inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup,” Thomas Teye Partey said.

Thomas Partey play

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey controls the ball during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2017 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match against Real Madrid CF

(AFP/File)

 

READ MORE: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours

Atletico Madrid’s midfield player who is almost always out of Ghana because of his profession, however, does not ignore his connections back home

With technological advancement making it possible for people to communicate across the globe, Patey finds ways to keep in touch with people back home.

“I always connect with home,” the Ghanaian player continued.

“We have a lot of social networks. We talk via whatsapp, Facebook and I’m always seeing them. I’m happy, they’re happy and that’s what motivates me to be able to work harder.”

Thomas Partey has been called up by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to represent the senior national team of Ghana in their friendly games against Iceland and Japan in June 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ray Wilkins memorial match: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat Ray Wilkins memorial match Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Iceland and Japan Ties: Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours
Football: "It's their turn" - McDermott urges Liverpool to draw on spirit of '81 Football "It's their turn" - McDermott urges Liverpool to draw on spirit of '81
Football: Pellegrini targets attacking revolution at West Ham Football Pellegrini targets attacking revolution at West Ham
Football: 'Lucky' Mane trains sights on Real Madrid Football 'Lucky' Mane trains sights on Real Madrid

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
8 International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will spend...bullet
9 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet
10 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Zinedine Zidane has told Liverpool his Real Madrid team are hungrier than ever to win the Champions League, despite clinching the title in three of the last four years
Football Zidane - Real as desperate as ever to win the Champions League
Wales manager Ryan Giggs is backing Gareth Bale to make a big impact in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool
Football Bale can make difference in Champions League final: Giggs
Former Nice coach Lucien Favre has been named the new coach of Borussia Dortmund
Football Borussia Dortmund names Lucien Favre as new head coach
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing
Football Rashford pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims