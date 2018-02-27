Real Madrid beaten by another Catalan club

news

Espanyol defeated Real Madrid 1-0 via an injury-time goal .Gerard Moreno on Tuesday to join Barcelona and Girona as Catalan clubs that have got the better of the exchanges with the Los Blancos.

Real had won five games in a row but rested Cristiano Ronaldo and were made to pay for a below-par performance.

Espanyol probably edged the game and Moreno had a first-half goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

READ MORE: PHOTOS-Government just gave the Black Stars coach a luxurious 3-bedroom house

Real defender Sergio Ramos was playing as an extra striker at the end as Moreno controlled Sergio Garcia's cross before smashing the ball home.

La Liga champions Real remain 14 points behind Barcelona, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday in their game in hand.

Espanyol had failed to win in their last 22 games against Real, drawing only three of those, a run going back to October 2007.