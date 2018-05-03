Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers

news

Liverpool have dominated Real Madrid in clashes between the sides. The Spanish giants have won two, while the Red have three victories to their credit.

The English side won the first three ties between them and Real Madrid have won the last two.

Their first meeting was the final of the 1981 UEFA Champions League and Liverpool won the tie to rule European football

Below is a summary of the five (5) games

04.11.2014 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool

MadridEstadio Santiago Bernabéu

UEFA Champions League 2014/15, Group B

22.10.2014 Liverpool 0–3 Real Madrid

LiverpoolAnfield

UEFA Champions League 2008/09, 1/8 finals

10.03.2009 Liverpool 4–0 Real Madrid

LiverpoolAnfield

UEFA Champions League 2008/09, 1/8 finals

25.02.2009 Real Madrid 0–1 Liverpool

MadridEstadio Santiago Bernabéu

UEFA European Champions' Cup 1980/81, Final

27.05.1981 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid

France, ParisParc des Princ