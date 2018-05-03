Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers


Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in the final of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

  • Published:
Liverpool have dominated Real Madrid in clashes between the sides. The Spanish giants have won two, while the Red have three victories to their credit.

The English side won the first three ties between them and Real Madrid have won the last two.

Their first meeting was the final of the 1981 UEFA Champions League and Liverpool won the tie to rule European football

Below is a summary of the five (5) games

 

04.11.2014 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool

 MadridEstadio Santiago Bernabéu

UEFA Champions League 2014/15, Group B

 

22.10.2014 Liverpool 0–3 Real Madrid

 LiverpoolAnfield

UEFA Champions League 2008/09, 1/8 finals

 

10.03.2009 Liverpool 4–0 Real Madrid

 LiverpoolAnfield

UEFA Champions League 2008/09, 1/8 finals

25.02.2009 Real Madrid 0–1 Liverpool

 MadridEstadio Santiago Bernabéu

UEFA European Champions' Cup 1980/81, Final

 

27.05.1981 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid

 France, ParisParc des Princ

