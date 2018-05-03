Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in the final of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.
The English side won the first three ties between them and Real Madrid have won the last two.
Their first meeting was the final of the 1981 UEFA Champions League and Liverpool won the tie to rule European football
Below is a summary of the five (5) games
04.11.2014 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool
MadridEstadio Santiago Bernabéu
UEFA Champions League 2014/15, Group B
22.10.2014 Liverpool 0–3 Real Madrid
LiverpoolAnfield
UEFA Champions League 2008/09, 1/8 finals
10.03.2009 Liverpool 4–0 Real Madrid
LiverpoolAnfield
UEFA Champions League 2008/09, 1/8 finals
25.02.2009 Real Madrid 0–1 Liverpool
MadridEstadio Santiago Bernabéu
UEFA European Champions' Cup 1980/81, Final
27.05.1981 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid
France, ParisParc des Princ