Referees threaten to boycott the GPL over crowd violence

Retired referee Joe Debrah has sent a warning signal that referees in the country will boycott the Ghana Premier League if frequent assault of officials at match centres do not seize.

The GPL match day 8 game between Elmina Sharks and Medaema ended abruptly after referee Nuhu Liman was allegedly attacked by the irate home fans of Elmina.

RAG boss Joe Debrah says they might boycott the league as a way to fight the attacks on them.

"I have received several calls and text messages from referees around the country who are tired of the situation and afraid of what might happen next," Debrah told KweséESPN.

"They want us to boycott the league but I have asked them to stay calm because we will push for the protection we deserve," he added. "This is not the time to boycott anything."

Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, believes that the GPL must step in to increase harsher measures in order to secure the officials' safety.

"Hefty fines are proving insufficient so we need to start forcing guilty clubs to start playing behind closed doors for long periods and given them long home bans," he told KweséESPN.

"The violence against referees can't continue. All of us know that referees make bad calls but the solution cannot be assault and exerting brutality on them."