Home > Sports > Football >

Samuel Inkoom, 28 celebrates 12 years anniversary with Omega


Do The Maths! 28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega

Ghanaians can't handle Samuel Inkoom's post on his anniversary with wife, Omega Inkoom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega play

28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Football has its own way of putting players into the limelight. When one steps on the field for your first game, one’s off the field life is on public display and so has been the case for Ghanaian player Samuel Inkoom.

 

When Ghanaian player Samuel Inkoom decided to celebrate a landmark in his life, the former Sekondi Hasaacas player did not see the banter that post was going to create on the Internet coming.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Inkoom made a post with a photo of himself and his wife with the caption:

“Happy 12years Anniversary to us my world my love for you is forever”

 

The post has sparked conversations around Samuel Inkoom’s age and questions on whether the anniversary post was when Inkoom met his wife or their marriage anniversary.

READ MORE: Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones

According to data on the official FIFA website, Ghanaian player Samuel Inkoom was born on June 1, 1989, meaning the player is 28 years old.

Samuel Inkoom's data on FIFA play

Samuel Inkoom's data on FIFA

 

If Inkoom’s post about the anniversary is one on marriage, the player who has previously played for Asante Kotoko marries when he was 16 years old, a few days to his 17th birthday.

Ghanaians can’t handle Samuel Inkoom’s anniversary post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Malvin Ayivi: Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier Malvin Ayivi Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier
UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash
Anas Number 12 expose: Nyantakyi needs to go-Reverend Osei Kofi Anas Number 12 expose Nyantakyi needs to go-Reverend Osei Kofi
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police
Anas Expose': Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones Anas Expose' Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones
Football: Price hikes spell misery for fans at Champions League final Football Price hikes spell misery for fans at Champions League final

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
6 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s...bullet
9 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
10 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Graffiti artists from the Grobarski Trash Romantizam (GTR) group depict famous Serbian poet and Partizan soccer club fan Dusko Radovic on a Blegrade wall.
Football Serbian street artists make football the beautiful game
Andres Iniesta waves as he is presented as a Vissel Kobe player at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday
Football Barcelona icon Iniesta joins Vissel Kobe in historic Japan deal
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson credits manager Jurgen Klopp with inspiring the team
Football Henderson praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory
Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is recovering faster than expected from a hamstring injury as Nigeria prepare for the World Cup
Football Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria