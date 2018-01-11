Senior Female National Team :  Mercy Tagoe is interim coach of Black Queens

Mercy Tagoe has been made interim head coach of the Black Queens following Didi Dramani's departure to Nordsjaelland
READ ALSO: Andre Ayew to be offered back to Swansea?
This follows the departure of Masud-Didi Dramani who has been made the assistant coach of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.
Mercy Tagoe who happens to be the first female to be appointed in the capacity as a national team will take charge of the Black Queens in the interim.
Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Coach Oti Aketeng who spoke to Accra-based Joy FM said further discussions will be made on who takes charge of the team on substantive basis.
However, the Black Queens management committee have Mercy Tagoe as the front runner for the job.
''We are happy for Didi Dramani. Moving forward, the Black Queens management committee want Mercy Tagoe to succeed him,” Vice Chairperson of the Black Queens management Committee said.
READ ALSO: Ike Quartey believes Isaac Dogboe is ready for the WBO title
The Women’s African Cup of Nation will happen from 17th November to 1st December, 2018