Senior Female National Team :  Mercy Tagoe is interim coach of Black Queens

news

Former Assistant Coach of Amidaus Professionals and assistant coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe has been named to takeover as the interim head coach.

READ ALSO:

This follows the departure of Masud-Didi Dramani who has been made the assistant coach of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

Mercy Tagoe who happens to be the first female to be appointed in the capacity as a national team will take charge of the Black Queens in the interim.

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Coach Oti Aketeng who spoke to Accra-based Joy FM said further discussions will be made on who takes charge of the team on substantive basis.

However, the Black Queens management committee have Mercy Tagoe as the front runner for the job.

''We are happy for Didi Dramani. Moving forward, the Black Queens management committee want Mercy Tagoe to succeed him,” Vice Chairperson of the Black Queens management Committee said.

The Black Queens are drawn against Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso in Group of the Women’s WAFU Cup of Nations which runs from 10 to 24 February, 2018.

READ ALSO:

The Women’s African Cup of Nation will happen from 17th November to 1st December, 2018