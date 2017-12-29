Home > Sports > Football >

Steve Polack :  Kotoko coach banned for indiscipline


Steve Polack Kotoko coach banned for indiscipline

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA has slapped a three-match touchline ban on coach Steve Polack.

  • Published:
play Kotoko coach banned for indiscipline
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has been handed a three-game touchline ban for indiscipline.

Polack was found guilty of verbal assault towards match officials when his side played against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after sitting on the case has slapped a three-match ban on the Polish.

READ MORE: Samuel Inkoom gets new club following FIFA ban

Steve Polack joined Asante Kotoko midway and after guiding the outfit to an uninspiring 5 place on the log sheet, he made amends with an FA triumph to qualify them for the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was recently handed a new deal by the club   

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Mourinho highlights Klopp inconsistency over Van Dijk Football Mourinho highlights Klopp inconsistency over Van Dijk
Football: Guardiola may lack Kompany for visit to Crystal Palace Football Guardiola may lack Kompany for visit to Crystal Palace
Football: FA to pressure UEFA to act on Brewster racism claims Football FA to pressure UEFA to act on Brewster racism claims
Football: Mourinho needs cure for winter blues Football Mourinho needs cure for winter blues
Football: Wilshere peaking as Wenger eyes Fergie record Football Wilshere peaking as Wenger eyes Fergie record
Football: Manchester City's spending power too much for Manchester United - Mourinho Football Manchester City's spending power too much for Manchester United - Mourinho

Recommended Videos

Football: Kane breaks scoring record. Football Kane breaks scoring record.
Charity: Jonathan Mensah donates to orphans at Royal Seed Home Charity Jonathan Mensah donates to orphans at Royal Seed Home
Football: Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sacked Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sacked



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Samuel Inkoom gets new club following FIFA banbullet
2 Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescuebullet
3 Grace to Grass These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gyan comes under attack from fans of...bullet
5 Video Atsu told Newcastle goalie where to dive to save Andre...bullet
6 New World Record Liverpool sign defender for £75mbullet
7 Official Dynamic midfielder Jordan Opoku joins Kotoko for...bullet
8 Football Brotherly gloves as Donnarumma senior stars in...bullet
9 Former Ballon D'or Winner George Weah elected president...bullet
10 Head to Head Chelsea vs Barca and Real Madrid vs PSG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
2 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
3 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
4 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
5 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
6 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
7 Football Africa's greatest scorers at the World Cupbullet
8 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
9 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
10 Weekend Action Manchester United vrs Manchester City -...bullet

Football

Napoli's midfielder Marek Hamsik (R) fights for the ball with Crotone's defender Mario Sampirisi during the Italian Serie A football match December 29 2017
Football Hamsik ensures Napoli end year on top
wordop word on the ptich.jpg
Word on the Pitch WORDOP group impart the word of God through football
mohammed amando.jpeg
Transfer News Former WA All Stars Player Amando Joins CD Toledo from AD Alcorcon
Mladen Krstajic played for Partizan Belgrade and spent almost a decade in Germany, with Werder Bremen and Schalke
Football Krstajic set to coach Serbia at World Cup