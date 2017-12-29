Steve Polack :  Kotoko coach banned for indiscipline

news

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has been handed a three-game touchline ban for indiscipline.

Polack was found guilty of verbal assault towards match officials when his side played against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after sitting on the case has slapped a three-match ban on the Polish.

READ MORE: Samuel Inkoom gets new club following FIFA ban

Steve Polack joined Asante Kotoko midway and after guiding the outfit to an uninspiring 5 place on the log sheet, he made amends with an FA triumph to qualify them for the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was recently handed a new deal by the club