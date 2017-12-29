Steve Polack :  Kotoko coach banned for indiscipline

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA has slapped a three-match touchline ban on coach Steve Polack.
Polack was found guilty of verbal assault towards match officials when his side played against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after sitting on the case has slapped a three-match ban on the Polish.
Steve Polack joined Asante Kotoko midway and after guiding the outfit to an uninspiring 5 place on the log sheet, he made amends with an FA triumph to qualify them for the CAF Confederation Cup.
He was recently handed a new deal by the club