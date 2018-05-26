Home > Sports > Football >

Team Volta are Beach Soccer Unity Cup champions!


AU DAY 2018 Team Volta are Beach Soccer Unity Cup champions!

Team Volta beat Greater Accra on penalties to emerge champions of the Unity Cup

It turned out to be a very dramatic Friday afternoon after the contingents from the Volta Region beat Greater Accra on penalties to annex the 2018 AU DAY Unity Cup title.

The day started in earnest at the Laboma Beach Resort where the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive Mohammed Adjei Sowah opened a ceremony with a health walk from Accra International Trade Fair Centre to the venue.

There was also an aerobic sessions led by the famous Mr Fitness. Mohammed Adjei Sowah thanked the organizers for holding such an event and did state that the winner will be given a befitting handshake.

Team Volta coast past Central by beating the side 2-0 as well humbled debutants Eastern Region to a 4-1 defeat.

That runners-up of the last edition top the group and making the finals. The other group had Greater Accra beat Western Region 6-0 and lost to Ashanti Region on Penalties after a 2-2 draw.

That saw defending champions Greater Accra top the group due to the goal advantage and also make the final to face Volta Region in a repeat of the 2016 Final.

The final proved to be a cagey encounter as it ended 0-0 but at the end of it all it was Team Volta who emerged supreme after the score was settled on penalties.

The medals and awards were presented by Togbe Joachim Acolatse V (Dufia of Kedzi) as well the President and other officials from the Ghana Beach Soccer Association.

The AU DAY Unity Cup was supported by Kasepreko with Awake Mineral Water,Veraldo Malt and Storm Energy Drink,Cowbell and CAL Bank.

Media partners include Kwese Free Sports, YFM and Pulse Ghana

Team Volta lifted the coveted trophy and took home GH₵3000 cash prize from CAL Bank

