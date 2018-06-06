These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé

news

Kweku Ayiah and John Frederick Mensah have emerged as one of the heroes in the Anas exposé on Ghana football when the duo rejected a bribe despite being tempted.

6th June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after excerpts of the Anas expose’ on football.

However, Kweku Ayiah, a legal practitioner and JK Mensah an engineer, who also has accounting background have emerged as one of the few honest people who rejected bribe in Anas Aremeyaw undercover investigation on Ghana football.

Ayiah who is the management committee chairman of the Black Starlets, is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Emergency Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Whereas JF Mensah who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA has been a long term Board Secretary of Ebusua Dwarfs.

Meanwhile a video released by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI has caught the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Eddie Doku red handed when he took a bribe to ensure Patrick Razak gets much playing time in the 2017 Black Stars B team.