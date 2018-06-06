Home > Sports > Football >

These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé


#Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé

JF Mensah and Kweku Ayiah refused to accept bribe in the Anas exposé

  • Published:
play These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kweku Ayiah and John Frederick Mensah have emerged as one of the heroes in the Anas exposé on Ghana football when the duo rejected a bribe despite being tempted.

6th June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after excerpts of the Anas expose’ on football.

READ MORE: Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposé

However, Kweku Ayiah, a legal practitioner and JK Mensah an engineer, who also has accounting background have emerged as one of the few honest people who rejected bribe in Anas Aremeyaw undercover investigation on Ghana football.

Ayiah who is the management committee chairman of the Black Starlets, is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Emergency Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Whereas JF Mensah who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA has been a long term Board Secretary of Ebusua Dwarfs.

Meanwhile a video released by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI has caught the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Eddie Doku red handed when he took a bribe to ensure Patrick Razak gets much playing time in the 2017 Black Stars B team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
Anas exposé: This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama Anas exposé This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama
Football: Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup Football Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup
Football: England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears Football England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears
Football: Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future
International Friendly: Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday

Recommended Videos

Video: GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Dozens of volunteers helped unveil the lengthy tricolour at a school in Magura, southwest of the capital Dhaka
Football Bangladesh World Cup megafan unfurls miles-long Germany flag
Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP victory at Mugello was his first on a Ducati.
Football Lorenzo switching to Honda to replace Pedrosa
Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared as a witness at the trial of Zdravko Mamic and now faces charges of providing false testimony.
Football Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb
Jorge Jesus has secured his release after a difficult and violent end to the season with Sporting Lisbon.
Football Sporting manager Jesus leaves as crisis rumbles on