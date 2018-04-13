Home > Sports > Football >

The Europa League draw is 10am, while the Champions League draw is 11am on Friday.

The four clubs each in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League will be drawn against each other in Nyon on Friday.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Marseille and RB Salzburg are the four clubs that have booked a place in the last four of the UEFA Europa League.

Whereas the UEFA Champions League which witnessed a major upsets on Tuesday and Wednesday night has clubs such as the defending champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Roma and Liverpool in the semi-finals

The UEFA Europa League draw will be held at 10am GMT whereas the UEFA Champions League pairings will be done at 11:00GMT

