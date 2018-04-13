The Europa League draw is 10am, while the Champions League draw is 11am on Friday.
Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Marseille and RB Salzburg are the four clubs that have booked a place in the last four of the UEFA Europa League.
Whereas the UEFA Champions League which witnessed a major upsets on Tuesday and Wednesday night has clubs such as the defending champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Roma and Liverpool in the semi-finals
The UEFA Europa League draw will be held at 10am GMT whereas the UEFA Champions League pairings will be done at 11:00GMT