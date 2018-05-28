UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season

news

Real Madrid produced eight players in the 18-man UEFA Champions League team for the 2017-18 Season.

Below is the full list and why they were picked

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Steady campaign and made saves when required to.

Alisson Becker (Roma)

Technical Observers say: Some excellent performances en route to the semi-finals. Numerous saves away to Shakhtar kept his team in the tie.

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

Technical Observers say: Energetic full-back helped Bayern's run to the semi-finals, and an excellent goal in the semis gave his team belief.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: The champions' defensive talisman as they completed their hat-trick.

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Provides width and an incredible attacking threat from left-back.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Technical Observers say: Juventus' key defender was at the heart of brilliant team defensive displays in London and Madrid.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Technical Observers say: Arrived at Liverpool in January and provided composure and stability in the competition's knockout stages.

Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Ramos' central defensive partner is outstanding in his own right.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Technical Observers say: The complete midfield player, with the technical and athletic ability to play in any midfield role.

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: The anchor man of Madrid's immaculately balanced midfield trio.

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Always available to receive the ball, he is incredibly important to how the champions want to play.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Composure on the ball and metronomic passing. He and Modrić bring an attacking fluidity to Madrid's game.

James Rodríguez (Bayern München)

Technical Observers say: Performed excellently in the knockout stages, particularly in the second leg against Real Madrid.

Forwards

Edin Džeko (Roma)

Technical Observers say: A brilliant volleyed finish in the group stage against Chelsea was a highlight as he led the line and his team to the semi-finals, scoring eight goals along the way.

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Technical Observers say: Combined incredible work rate and fierce competitiveness with technical quality, scoring ten goals in the competition.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Technical Observers say: Barcelona's key attacker was the difference-maker in both round of 16 games against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: The competition's top scorer for the sixth consecutive year and scorer of the Technical Observers' goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Technical Observers say: The Liverpool winger had an incredible season, making the difference in the semi-finals, and his departure in the final changed the outlook of the game.

UEFA Technical Observers in Kyiv

Jerzy Engel (POL), Thomas Schaaf (GER), Mixu Paatelainen (FIN), Peter Rudbæk (DEN), Cristian Chivu (ROU), David Moyes (SCO)