Home > Sports > Football >

UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season


Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season

Real Madrid players dominated the UEFA 18-man squad for the team of the season

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play UEFA names Champions League Team of the Season
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid produced eight players in the 18-man UEFA Champions League team for the 2017-18 Season.

play
 

Below is the full list and why they were picked

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Steady campaign and made saves when required to.

Alisson Becker (Roma)

Technical Observers say: Some excellent performances en route to the semi-finals. Numerous saves away to Shakhtar kept his team in the tie.

 

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

Technical Observers say: Energetic full-back helped Bayern's run to the semi-finals, and an excellent goal in the semis gave his team belief.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: The champions' defensive talisman as they completed their hat-trick.

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Provides width and an incredible attacking threat from left-back.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Technical Observers say: Juventus' key defender was at the heart of brilliant team defensive displays in London and Madrid.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Technical Observers say: Arrived at Liverpool in January and provided composure and stability in the competition's knockout stages.

Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Ramos' central defensive partner is outstanding in his own right.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Technical Observers say: The complete midfield player, with the technical and athletic ability to play in any midfield role.

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: The anchor man of Madrid's immaculately balanced midfield trio.

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Always available to receive the ball, he is incredibly important to how the champions want to play.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: Composure on the ball and metronomic passing. He and Modrić bring an attacking fluidity to Madrid's game.

James Rodríguez (Bayern München)

Technical Observers say: Performed excellently in the knockout stages, particularly in the second leg against Real Madrid.

 

Forwards

Edin Džeko (Roma)

Technical Observers say: A brilliant volleyed finish in the group stage against Chelsea was a highlight as he led the line and his team to the semi-finals, scoring eight goals along the way.

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Technical Observers say: Combined incredible work rate and fierce competitiveness with technical quality, scoring ten goals in the competition.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Technical Observers say: Barcelona's key attacker was the difference-maker in both round of 16 games against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Technical Observers say: The competition's top scorer for the sixth consecutive year and scorer of the Technical Observers' goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Technical Observers say: The Liverpool winger had an incredible season, making the difference in the semi-finals, and his departure in the final changed the outlook of the game.

UEFA Technical Observers in Kyiv

Jerzy Engel (POL), Thomas Schaaf (GER), Mixu Paatelainen (FIN), Peter Rudbæk (DEN), Cristian Chivu (ROU), David Moyes (SCO)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature Ghanaian Players Abroad Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature
Football: Spain's Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup Football Spain's Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup
Ghana Players Abroad: Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina Ghana Players Abroad Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina
Football: Karius will bounce back says Mignolet Football Karius will bounce back says Mignolet
UEFA Champions League: Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat UEFA Champions League Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat
Football: Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final Football Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
7 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash
As Cristiano Ronaldo milked every last drop of his moment on the microphone at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, it was hard to imagine this was a player about to leave Real Madrid
Football Ronaldo presents a happier face as Real celebrate European triumph
An Egyptian court banned hardcore football supporters groups, which clash frequently with security forces, in 2015
Football Following rival, Egypt's Zamalek White Knights ultras disband
World Cup Diaries Key players who should give Egypt a push in Russia