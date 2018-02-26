UPAC Basketball Championship Fifth Edition commences March 3

news

Rite Multimedia have issued a press release to announce the start of the 2018 UPAC games. This information includes the schools to compete at Eastern Regional Zonal which marks the beginning of the qualification series

The most celebrated basketball competition at Ghana’s tertiary level, the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Championship, commences on March 3.

This year’s competition, the fifth, begins on March 3 with 32 teams representing seven regions of Ghana.

Eight groups containing four teams mark the preliminary stage with group winners progressing to the national stage to be held in Accra from April 12-14. Qualifying games will be played in Accra, Takoradi, Koforidua, Sunyani, Cape Coast and Kumasi.

Koforidua Technical University, Presbyterian University College, All Nations University College and Ho Technical University tip off the competition on March 3 in the Eastern Region Zone at Pope John Senior High School from 8am till 5.30pm.

Pope John Senior High School and Junior Seminary will host the Eastern Zonal games with the opening game tipping off at 8:00 GMT.

Leading Sports Events Management firm Rite Sports has had success developing talents at Senior High School Level with Sprite Ball and believes a competitive tournament at the next level is necessary to refine skills picked up at the lower level.

University of Ghana (UG) won the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and UPAC’s elite competition enabled the team replicate its success internationally by winning the 2016 All Africa University Games (FASU) in South Africa.

UG and Accra Technical University have won the competition on two occasions respectively. Get updates on facebook, twitter and instgram @UPACSports with hashtag #UPAC18.

The 2018 UPAC is sponsored by betway, Ashfoam, MTN and Cal Bank.