US Soccer :  Solomon Asante to play alongside Drogba after joining Phoenix Rising

Ghana international Solomon Asante has successfully completed a transfer from TM Mazembe to US-based side Phoenix Rising FC.

The pacey midfielder lined up for the Congolese giants for four-and-half years, winning numerous trophies with the side.

Asante was a mainstay in the TP Mazembe midfield and helped the club three Congolese titles, the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederations Cup, among other titles.

The 27-year-old will now line up with Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba, who also joined Phoenix Rising earlier this year.

The move also represents a reunion with compatriot Gladson Awako and manager Patrice Carteron, who were both with Asante during his stint with TP Mazembe.

Asante started his career with the Feyenoord academy in Ghana, but has also lined up for the likes of ASFA Yennenga and Berekum Chelsea.

Asante debuted for the Black Stars in 2012 and has since earned 17 international caps for Ghana.