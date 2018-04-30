Vitals statistics of the GPL after matchday 10

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asannte Kotoko suffered a 0-1 defeat against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi on match day 10.

The Ghana Premier League has recorded 149 goals after match day 10.

The total number of matches played thus far are 75.

Hence an average of 1.98 goals per game.

The teams with that have registered the highest number of wins are- Ashgold, Inter Allies, Dreams FC and Medeama (They have all won five (5) games)

WAFA are the highest scoring club, having registered 17 goals.

Wa All Stars have scored the least number of goals- Five (5) goals.

Elmina Sharks have the meanest defence, having conceded just three goals.

Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs have conceded the highest number of goals- 14 each.

Match day 6 recorded 21 goals which is the highest on a match day.

Willam Opoku Mensah is only player to have bagged a hat-trick. He scored three goals in Karela’s 3-1 win over Hearts of Oak.

Charles Boateng of WAFA and Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United are the top scoring players in the ongoing Ghana Premier League. They have scored five (5) goals.

Aduana Stars 6-0 win against Inter Allies has recorded the highest margin scoreline in the going GPL