Home > Sports > Football >

Vitals statistics of the GPL after matchday 10


Ghana Premier League Vitals statistics of the GPL after matchday 10

The Ghana Premier League has recorded 149 goals after match day 10.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Vitals statistics of the GPL after matchday 10
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asannte Kotoko suffered a 0-1 defeat against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi on match day 10.

The Ghana Premier League has recorded 149 goals after match day 10.

The total number of matches played thus far are 75.

Hence an average of 1.98 goals per game.

The teams with that have registered the highest number of wins are- Ashgold, Inter Allies, Dreams FC and Medeama (They have all won five (5) games)

WAFA are the highest scoring club, having registered 17 goals.

Wa All Stars have scored the least number of goals- Five (5) goals.

Elmina Sharks have the meanest defence, having conceded just three goals.

Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs have conceded the highest number of goals- 14 each.

Match day 6 recorded 21 goals which is the highest on a match day.

READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day10 of the Ghana Premier League

Willam Opoku Mensah is only player to have bagged a hat-trick. He scored three goals in Karela’s 3-1 win over Hearts of Oak.

Charles Boateng of WAFA and Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United are the top scoring players in the ongoing Ghana Premier League. They have scored five (5) goals.

Aduana Stars 6-0 win against Inter Allies has recorded the highest margin scoreline in the going GPL

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday post Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday post
Ghana Premier League: Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after loss to Hearts of Oak Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after loss to Hearts of Oak
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Sulley Muntari’s Deportivo La Coruna relegated Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari’s Deportivo La Coruna relegated
Ghana Premier League: Kwesi Nyantakyi hasn’t watched 40 league games in 13 years- George Afriyie Ghana Premier League Kwesi Nyantakyi hasn’t watched 40 league games in 13 years- George Afriyie
Football: Emre Can set for Juventus move - reports Football Emre Can set for Juventus move - reports
Football: Bayern need 'cool heads and hot hearts' to shock Real Football Bayern need 'cool heads and hot hearts' to shock Real

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike gives...bullet
7 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's...bullet
9 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
10 Spanish La Liga Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

CAF Nigerian referee banned over attempted match fixing
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton avoids all the mayhem to win in Baku but concedes Ferrari are faster
Football Ferrari are faster admits lucky Hamilton
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the team's Melwood training complex in Liverpool, north west England, on April 23, 2018 on the eve of their first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Roma.
Football Egypt football star Salah signals progress in image dispute
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a top-four place in the Premier League
Football Pochettino says Spurs years ahead of schedule