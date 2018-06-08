Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch the full documentary of BBC's Betraying the game


Number 12 expose Watch the full documentary of BBC's Betraying the game

Have a look at BBC's rendition of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose as they call this Betraying the Game.

play
Anas Aremeyaw Anas is back again with his Tiger PI team to reveal the rot and corruption in our society.

The number 12 documentary focuses on purely football. The BBC also did a rendition which featured the WAFU tournament and football in Kenya.

READ ALSO:Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposé

The video also features the President of the Ghana Football Association and the prominent FIFA referee Range Marwa.

Here is the full documentary which is titled Betraying the Game

 

