Women make me soft- Sulley Muntari


Sulley Muntari has admitted that he wasn't going to be rude to a female journalist after she was asked a question which made him angry because she was a woman.

Sulley Munntari was in the new following his comment that he would have lashed out at a journalist who asked him to assess his coach if she weren't a lady.

Muntari's coach Clarence Seedorf at the time of the press conference had secured just three points from 21 for Deportivo La Coruna and when the Ghanaian was to asked him he got absurd, yet kept to his cool by making a remark about the journalist which became a topic for discussion.

"I'm not going to answer you in a bad way because you're a woman and I have to respond politely," Muntari retorted before the club's translator intervened.

Another journalist probed further, questioning Muntari about his now controversial response.

"I know how to talk when I'm with men and how to talk when I'm with women. I speak to her as if she were my wife, being respectful. There are people who make me softer, like children, women or the elderly. If you have my same size, I am the way I am," he explained.

Muntari who was on free transfer was given the opportunity to relaunch his career by the former AC Milan midfielder, Seedorf.

