Kevin-Prince Boateng would love a return to AC Milan

Ghanaian player Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for AC Milan on two different occasions.

The Eintracht Frankfurt player played for Rossoneri from 2010 to 2013 before returning for a second stint in 2016.

Prince Boateng, however, is not entirely done when it comes to playing for Milan and despite it being almost impossible, the former Tottenham Hotspur player would like to go back to Italy.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.com Kevin-Prince Boateng talked about how he would like to play at AC Milan again.

“Of course, I would go back to Milan, I could never say no, but at the same time I like being realistic and I know it's almost impossible,” the 31-year-old said.

“All the seasons in Rossonero have been wonderful, I keep unique memories inside of me. of having dressed such an important jersey, it was an honor.”

The focus, however, for now, is on Prince Boateng’s current club Eintracht Frankfurt where he seeks to help the side finish as high as possible.

“I like the Bundesliga and Frankfurt very much, here I feel good, and then it certainly helps the fact that we are going strong this season and the team is playing very good football.

“Our goal is to get as high as possible, without setting a definite goal even now. We are aware that the season could also be decided in the last two months and we are therefore obliged to remain focused and well-trained until the end. The Eintracht will close big, whether it is Champions or not,” he added.