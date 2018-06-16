Nine facts about France vs Australia

news

The Socceroos of Australia have won the only competitive game against Les Bleus of France- They won 1-0 in the 2001 Confederation Cup.

However, France thrashed Australia 6-0 in the last fixture between them, with Olivier Giroud, scoring a brace in 2013.

The Europeans are ranked 7, whereas their opponents are lying 36 in the latest FIFA ranking.

France have topped their group only twice in their last nine FIFA World Cups (1998 and 2014), while Australia who are making their 5 consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance have advanced to the next stage of the World Cup, just once- 2006.

France’s opponent only had 15 shots on target throughout the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, a joint record in the European qualifiers, alongside Spain, while Australia booked their place after a win in the play-off.

Olivier Giroud needs a goal to surpass Zidane,a s France’s fourth all-time top scorer.

France have lost once in their past 14 games (W10, D3), while Australia have only lost once in their last nine games (W5, D3) - a 4-1 defeat to Norway in March.

France’s star man is Antoine Greizman, while Tim Cahill is the danger man for Australia.