Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers


Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the lowest ranked countries in the the 2018 FIFA World Cup, placing 70th and 67th, respectively in the FIFA ranking for the month of June.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia are hoping to be the 22nd hosts to avoid a defeat in their opening World Cup game when they face Saudi Arabia. (The 2002 World Cup saw Korea and Japan, emerge as the first co-hosts of a single tournament, making the host nations 21 in 20 editions). No hosts have ever lost their opening World Cup game.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have faced off once. The Asians won the bragging rights when they defeated, the hosts of the 2018 World Cup 4-2 in an international friendly in October 1993.

Russia qualified as hosts, sparing them hectic moments of ensuring qualification and Saudi Arabia on the other hand booked a place in Russia after placing second in group B of the Asia qualifiers.

Russia played under the name USSR from 1930 to 1990, during the period they qualified for eight FIFA World Cups and placed fourth in the 1966 tournament which is their best finish in the Mundial’s history. Russia have participated in three World Cups, since USSR collapsed in 1990, making it a total of 11 appearances.

They last played in the World Cup in 2002

While Saudi Arabia have participated in the Mundial on four occasions. Their best finish came in 1994 when they reached the round of 16 in their maiden World Cup appearance.

READ MORE: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select injured player for World Cup

The Asians made their last appearance in 2006.

Hosts Russia are 70th, whereas Saudi Arabia are 67th in the latest FIFA ranking.

Russia are winless in their last five games at the World Cup (D2, L3). Their only two victories at the World Cup as an independent nation were against African teams (6-1 versus Cameroon in 1994 and 2-0 against Tunisia in 2002).

While, Saudi Arabia are winless in their last 10 games at the World Cup, losing eight of them, since beating Belgium 1-0 in 1994.

Mohammed Al-Sahlawi is the talisman of the Saudi Arabia team, scoring 16 goals in qualifying - the joint-most of any player, although eight of those came in two games against Timor-Leste.

Whereas, Fedor Smolov who briefly turned out for Feyenoord in 2011, has been prolific since moving to the Krasnodar Stadium in 2015, where he has hit 52 goals in 73 league games.

He has amassed 12 goals in 31 appearances for the national team is the player the Russian will be looking up to.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: World Cup kicks off in Russia Football World Cup kicks off in Russia
Football: World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins Football World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins
Football: Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup Football Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup
Football: From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
From god To Public Enemy: The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football: German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup' Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Let's Talk Sports: Which side are you supporting at the 2018 World Cup? Let's Talk Sports Which side are you supporting at the 2018 World Cup?
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their favourite...bullet
2 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villainsbullet
3 Photos Here are photos of Emmanuel Adebayor's luxurious houses and carsbullet
4 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet
5 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
7 Armwrestling Ghana Armwrestling, a year old, Hurray!bullet
8 Black Stars This is how Ghana can QUALIFY for the 2018...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Video Countryman Songo finally fires Ebony Reigns 'TONGA'bullet
3 Video Abraham Frimpong rushed to hospital following collapsebullet

Sports

Upsetting the odds: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes his side can beat the favourites in Group B
Football Pre-World Cup chaos motivates Iran - Queiroz
Russian police arrrest British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell after he unfolded a poster reading "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" in central Moscow
Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is almost certain to figure in Egypt's World Cup opener after recovering from shoulder injury
Football Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts during a training session in Vatutinki, near Moscow, on June 13, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
Football Turkish president picture puts Ozil under pressure for Germany's opener