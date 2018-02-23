We are here to win the trophy- Black Queens coach

news

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe has made the statement that her side are in to win the trophy.

Mercy Tagoe spoke after Ghana beat Nigeria on penalties to qualify to the final of the Women’s WAFU Championship.

She initially did say she had wanted to face Nigeria in the semifinal from the beginning

“I was really ready for this game as I earlier stated in the beginning. I did say I needed to play Nigeria in the semifinal because I had seen what they could do and what they could not do.”

Tagoe-Quarcoe’s opposite number Thomas Dennerby read the game to its maximum but was quite unlucky on the day.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe spoke to the performance of the coach of the Super Falcons in the game.

“The Nigerian Head Coach was really reading our game. He read from the previous games we had played and was finding every means to disrupt our game by sealing the gaps and stopping our penetrating passes from going through.”

“I told the girls that we can do it.”

Black Queens are set to face Ivory Coast at the final on Sunday and she did day her side is in to win the trophy.

Cote D’Ivoire beat Ghana 1-0 in the opening game of the WAFU Championship and the Black Queens will look to avenge that in the final.

“Believe you me, we have studied Ivory Coast. We know how physical they are and how well they run.

Samba football is from Ghana and we are not going sit down the second time for them to beat us.”

Ghana will then host the CAF African Women's Cup of Nations in November 2018.