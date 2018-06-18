Pulse.com.gh logo
Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic


World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic

We look at how players fared in the game Sweden and South Korea

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
Sweden beat Japan 1-0 in the 2nd Group F game. This takes Sweden in top of the group with 1 game played. Let’s see how the players fared

 

Sweden

play

 

Olsen 5
 

LUSTIG 6
 

GRANQVIST 6
 

AUGUSTINSSON 5

LARSSON 6

EKDAL 5

BERG 5

FORSBERG 6

CLAESSON 5

JANSSON 7

TOIVENEN 5

Svensson  5

Hiljemark 5

Korea Republic

play

 

Cho Hyun-Woo 7.48

Lee Yong 6

Kim Young-Gwon  7

Jang Hyun-Soo 6

Joo-Ho 6

Kim Shin-Woo 6

Jo-Cheol 6

Sung-Yueng Ki 6

Lee Jae-Sung 6

Heung-Min Son 7

Hee-Chwan Hwang 6

