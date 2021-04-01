Things about bitcoin that you didn’t know

We all know that the first trade made with Bitcoin was in early 2009 when the creator transferred 10 Bitcoins to a cypherpunk called hall Finney. But, the first official transaction where Bitcoin was used as a payment method was actually for a pizza. A programmer that purchased around 10,000 Bitcoins used them to purchase 2 pizzas at Papa John’s.

Bitcoin’s creator is still a mystery

Speaking of its creator, it is interesting to mention that the identity of this individual remains a mystery to this day. No one knows who he/she is. All that we know is that this person goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. We don’t even know his age, nationality, or gender. There have been many speculations as time went by, but none of it was confirmed.

AI help you maximize your profits

Trading sites are the platforms that traders visit to sell their Bitcoins and earn money. Reputable platforms such as Immediate Edge are more than just marketplaces. They use advanced AI systems that have one simple task – to help you maximize your profits. How?