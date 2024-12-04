2024 Elections: Black Stars send peace message ahead of December 7 polls

Players and the head coach of Ghana's senior men’s national team have sent a message of peace ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The Black Stars shared this important message in a video featuring some players and the head coach, urging for calm before, during, and after the 2024 elections.

In the two-minute video shared on the team’s official social media accounts, Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, Otto Addo, and others called on Ghanaians to exercise patience and be tolerant of dissenting views.

Mensah reminded Ghanaians of the need to protect the country’s democracy during this crucial moment.

Hello everyone as we go into the 2024 elections, let’s remember the importance of peace, unity, and democratic values in our country. The elections present the opportunity for the citizens to shape the country as they want it, so I urge everyone to exercise patience, peace and also value each and everyone’s opinions, and let peace reign.

Kudus reiterated the need for peaceful elections, adding that Ghanaians are all one people no matter their party affiliations.

As you know the 2024 election is around the corner and I’m here to urge for peaceful elections because we are all one in the country before and after the elections. Wish you all well and have a peaceful election.

In addition, the Black Stars appealed to Ghanaians to desist from any actions that would lead to misunderstanding, fights, or violence when the results are announced.

They urged all and sundry to protect Ghana’s democracy as the country decides on its leaders in the coming days.