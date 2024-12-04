It is very important to include local players in the Black Stars – Stonebwoy

Renowned Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has called for the inclusion of local-based players in the senior national teams.

Stonebwoy said the country needs a system where players plying their trade in Ghana are not overlooked when it comes to the Black Stars.

According to the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, players in the Ghana Premier League need to be given a fair chance to represent the country at the national team level.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the 2015 BET Best International Act award winner, also questioned the need for organising a national league if players from the said league are not given an equal opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

It is very important to have local players as part of the building of the national team. We have to build a system where we can grow our own. If we cannot fish into the Black Stars from the Ghana Premier League, then what is the use of the Ghana Premier League? It’s very important to include players from Ghana.

This call by Stonebwoy re-echoes the point made by many Ghanaians over the year for local-based players to be integrated into the senior national team.

Some have even argued that a quota should be allocated for players in Ghana’s domestic leagues.

