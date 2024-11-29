Stonebwoy addresses 'no artiste in my class has filled Accra Stadium' comments

Renowned Reggae-Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has addressed recent discussions surrounding comments he made about his self-sponsored BHIM concert in December 2023.

The artiste had been in the spotlight after a video surfaced in which he claimed that no other artiste in his class had been able to sell out the Accra Sports Stadium without sponsorship.

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, Stonebwoy clarified his position on the matter.

He explained that his remarks were in response to claims by artiste manager Gomski, who had suggested that Dancehall music posed a problem within Ghanaian music.

Stonebwoy refuted this assertion, highlighting the genre's significant economic impact. He pointed out that Dancehall events contribute to the economy by generating income for hotels, airlines, and local businesses.

“I was pointing to the fact that... Dancehall filled the stadium and gave a lot of people jobs. So the economic factor cannot be denied,” he asserted.

He further emphasised that his accomplishments, including filling stadiums, are well-documented and should not be diminished by industry politics or fanaticism.

Stonebwoy also reiterated that his claim about the Accra Sports Stadium specifically referred to achieving this feat “without sponsorship.”

“I stand on that fact, and I repeat it again and again—it’s obvious, it’s clear. I was very specific. When I speak, I try to find the right words. I was saying within my class; I was not even referring to anybody. I know what I did. Everybody saw what I did,” he explained.